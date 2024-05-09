Nine Held For Gambling In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police have arrested nine persons involved in gambling and forwarded them to the court on Thursday.

According to Mancheswar PS, they received a tip-off at 7:50 pm Wednesday about gambling in an open place in the Pandara Kalia Nagar area.

As per the direction of IIC, SI B K Behura along with a police team moved to the spot and apprehended nine persons involved in illegal gambling.

All the accused persons were brought to the police stations and following arrest, all were forwarded to court today, the police said and added that all accused persons, hailing from different localities, had gathered at Pandara for wrongful gain through gambling.

The accused persons are identified as Sibu alias Ranjan Behera (32), of Cuttack Mahanga, presently staying at Qtr No-2RC/25, inside Governor house in Unit-8, Jubuli alias Akshay Kumar Gochhi (36), of Nayagarh Fategarh, presently staying at Bhimpur in Unit-6, Manoj Kumar Parida (36), of Ganjam Buguda, presently staying at Pandara, Pintu alias S. Jaydev Rao (41), of Puri town, presently staying at Old Town, Ganesh Nayak (31), of Ganjam Digapahandi, presently staying at Goutam nagar Basti in Badagada, Nilu alias Niranjan Patra (44), of Ganjam Belaguntha, , presently staying at Raghunathnagar Basti in Khandagiri Dumuduma, Dilu Nahaka (40), of Salia Sahi, Bagli alias Ashray Reddy (28), of Kodaligadam Basti in Laxmisagar and Jagu alias Ritesh Sahoo (20) of Cuttack Athagarh, , presently staying at Tarini Basti in Unit-3.

The Mancheswar police station recovered one polythene sheet, 110 numbers of different playing cards, cash of Rs. 29,900 with different denominations, two motorcycles, two scooters and 11 smartphones.

Mancheswar Police informed that further investigation of the case is going on, while the accused persons have been sent to judicial custody.