Assam CM Himanta assures revenue villages in Malkangiri, Bengali teachers’ postings if BJP voted to power in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The BJP, if voted to power in Odisha, will provide jobs to 3 lakh unemployed youths, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a poll rally at Kalimela in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Criticising the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, CM Himanta Biswa guaranteed that if BJP is voted to power, it will lead to comprehensive development in the state.

Making a pointed attack, the Assam CM said, ”PM Modi is giving people free rice. CM Patnaik offers nothing to the people of Odisha. Whatever he gives, he only gives to Pandian”.

“Odisha CM Naveen speaks nothing more than ‘okay’. Whenever he is asked something, he says ‘okay, okay’. Once BJP forms govt in Odisha, all villages will be made revenue village,” the Assam CM said.

In a bid to woo women voters, he announced Rs 50,000 in cash incentives for women in two installments, Rs 25,000 in a year, and a rise in widow pensions to Rs 3,000 per month.

Additionally, he promised that the BJP would employ Bengali language teachers in places where Bengali-speaking people are located.

“It has to be done because as per the new education policy, Bengali people and also tribal people have the right to get education till class 5 in their language,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“BJD offers nothing substantive that would appeal to people of Odisha. Congress is not even in contest, CM Himanta Biswa said at a huge rally in Malkangiri’s Chitrakonda.

Later during his address at Khallikote public rally, the Assam CM said, “BJP is the only party that can protect the Language, Literature and Culture of Odisha.”

Finally, he expressed assurances that the 24-year-old BJD government would fall soon and that the BJP would govern both the state and the centre.