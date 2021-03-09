30k bank staff from Odisha to join 2-day nationwide strike on March 15, 16

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 30,000 employees from 5,500 banks in Odisha will take part in a two-day nationwide strike on March 15th and 16th, opposing the decision of privatisation of public sector banks.

This was informed by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) State unit president Damodar Nanda. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide strike.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1, had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the Centre’s disinvestment policy. The Union government has already privatised IDBI Bank and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

The unions that will join the strike include All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation, Federation of Canara Bank Employees’ Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation and Canara Bank Officers’ Association Regd (AINBOF).