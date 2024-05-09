Traffic Advisory issued for commuters during PM Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar Friday

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar tomorrow, May 10.

Vehicular movement on Janpath Road between the Master Canteen Square to Vani Vihar has been restricted till the completion of the PM’s roadshow, which is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.

As per the Traffic Advisory:-

No vehicles are allowed to ply on the Janpath Road i.e. from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar on May 10 from 2 PM till the end of the road show.

No vehicles are allowed to ply on Janpath Road i.e. from Vani Vihar to Mastercanteen Square on May 10 from 4 PM till the end of the road show.

Vehicles coming from lane/by lane are not allowed to avail of the Janpath road from either side of Janpath from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar.

It is pertinent to mention here that security arrangements for PM Modi’s roadshow have been reviewed by the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos and the Commissionerate Police.

Barricades have been erected on both sides of the road from Master Canteen Square to Vani Vihar, and the entire area was declared a no-fly zone.

According to Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, a total of 55 platoons of police force, along with 5 DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs, 27 ACPs, 41 Inspectors, and 180 other officers will be deployed on both sides from Vani Vihar to Master Canteen Square.

Additionally, three units of anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU) will be deployed, and the entire roadshow area will be secured by dog and bomb squads.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Odisha Unit is also gearing up for PM Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar. After spending the night in the State Capital City, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meeting in Kandhamal, Bargarh and Bolangir on May 11.