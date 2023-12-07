Missing Man Found Hanging Inside Forest In Nuapada

Nuapada: The body of a man was found hanging inside a forest area near Chhata village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lalit Majhi (36) of Chhata village.

According to sources, Lalit had reportedly gone missing four days ago. His family members had lodged a complaint in the Komna police station about his missing. The police had launched a search operation to trace the man.

Yesterday in the evening, the villagers spotted Lalit’s body hanging from a tree in the forest and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death was registered in the police station. Though the exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet, it is suspected that the man had committed suicide. However, the reason will be known after an investigation, police said.