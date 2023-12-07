Ratan Tata flags deepfake video of him featured in an investment scam

Pune: Renowned industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata, has issued a stern caution regarding the exploitation of his identity on social media platforms for fraudulent investment schemes. Taking to Instagram, Tata denounced a deceptive post shared by a user identified as Sona Agrawal, who had disseminated a falsified video portraying an interview with Tata. The video purportedly endorsed investment opportunities, falsely asserting Tata’s involvement.

