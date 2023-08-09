“Misogynistic, Obscene”: Smriti Irani Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged ‘Flying Kiss’ In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Thursday lambasted her political opponent and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over ‘misbehaviour’ and ‘obscene’ gesture on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House on Wednesday witnessed a fiery exchange of statements between Smriti Irani and Congress leaders after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had ‘killed Mother India’ in Manipur violence.

Rahul Gandhi, who was given the first chance to speak on No-confidence Motion, left soon after his speech for Rajasthan. However, just before leaving, Irani alleged that the Congress leader blew a flying kiss to her.

Smriti Irani said, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…”

Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘misogynistic’, Smriti Irani said, “I have a qualm. He misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. Representative of the family he comes from…He broadcasted what he and his party feel about women…Such an instance was never witnessed before. This shows what he thinks of women. This is obscene.”

According to reports, BJP women ministers and MPs led Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje are planning to lodge a formal complaint with the Speaker.