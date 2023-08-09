In Pics: BTS V graces the covers of three magazines after announcing his solo debut

Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung graced the covers of W Korea, ARENA Korea, and Pop Magazine.

He became more prominent after being named the Global Ambassador for Celine and Global Brand Ambassador for Cartier. Recently, he appeared on eight covers of three magazines, namely W Korea, ARENA Korea, and POP Magazine.

W Korea Behind-the-scenes shooting for W Korea W Korea’s latest issues will present 3 different images of BTS V: one cool and edgy, another playful and mischievous, the other moody and aloof ARENA Korea BTS V explores his bold side in the outfits from Celine. The male idol boasts his sexiness in a see-through top, leopard-print scarf, and a leather jacket POP Magazine Apart from ARENA Korea, BTS V appears on two cover versions of POP Magazine in collaboration with Celine In a sparkly sequined top, a black leather jacket, and skinny jeans, BTS V flaunts his visual in a heavily Hedi Slimane-inspired design. Black hair adds a sense of mystery to the idol’s overall image

Meanwhile, V is expected to release his 1st solo album ‘Layover’ next month on September 8. According to a promotion scheduled revealed on Big Hit Music’s official SNS, a music video for the first song, “Love Me Again”, will be out on August 10 at 12 AM KST.

The next music video for “Rainy Days” will drop on August 11 at 12 1 PM KST, while the music video for V’s title track “Slow Dancing” will be released on September 8 at 1 PM KST along with the full album. Music videos for the tracks “Blue” and “For Us” will be revealed some time after V’s solo debut album release.