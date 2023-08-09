In Pics: BTS V graces the covers of three magazines after announcing his solo debut
Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung graced the covers of W Korea, ARENA Korea, and Pop Magazine.
He became more prominent after being named the Global Ambassador for Celine and Global Brand Ambassador for Cartier. Recently, he appeared on eight covers of three magazines, namely W Korea, ARENA Korea, and POP Magazine.
W Korea
ARENA Korea
POP Magazine
Meanwhile, V is expected to release his 1st solo album ‘Layover’ next month on September 8. According to a promotion scheduled revealed on Big Hit Music’s official SNS, a music video for the first song, “Love Me Again”, will be out on August 10 at 12 AM KST.
The next music video for “Rainy Days” will drop on August 11 at 12 1 PM KST, while the music video for V’s title track “Slow Dancing” will be released on September 8 at 1 PM KST along with the full album. Music videos for the tracks “Blue” and “For Us” will be revealed some time after V’s solo debut album release.
