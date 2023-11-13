Miscreants loot godown in Athagarh

Cuttack: Armed miscreants looted a godown and office of an e-commerce company at Ashoknagar area of Athagarh in Cuttack district. This is second consecutive loot incident that occurred in Athagarh in the three days.

According to reports, two masked men arrived at the godown on Monday and threatened the staffs with guns to give money. After extorting lakhs of cash, they absconded from the spot.

On being informed about the burglary, the police reached the spot and began a probe to catch the robbers.

Notably, on November 11, over eight masked persons had looted an ATM van at gun point.

While the police have not solved the ATM van case yet, another such incident in the same area emerged as a challenge for the law enforcement system.