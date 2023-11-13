Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the additional rush of passengers in regular trains and for the convenience of passengers, the East Coast Railway has decided to run a Special Train between Puri and Patna for Chhath Puja.

This Special Train from Puri will run as 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train and will leave from Puri at 2330hrs (11.30p.m.) on Monday & Wednesday (13th & 15th Nov’2023).

In the return direction, this train from Patna will leave as 08450 Patna-Puri Special. This will leave from Patna at 1800hrs (06.00p.m.) on Tuesday & Thursday (14th & 16th Nov’2023).