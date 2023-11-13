Fire Razes House In Rourkela; Mother-Son Duo Escape Unhurt

Rourkela: A fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Koel Nagar area of Rourkela city on Monday morning.

According to sources, locals spotted thick smoke and fire erupting from the first floor of House No A/315 Koel Nagar.

On intimation, fire brigades from RSP and the fire department reached the spot to douse the flames. But by the time they arrived, the fire had engulfed all the house’s rooms. Fortunately, a woman and her son who were in the house escaped unhurt.

Sources said the fire erupted from an earthen lamp lit inside the house for Diwali. There was no space between the house and the neighbouring houses, so the fire and rescue personnel had a tough ordeal to douse the flames.

The owner of the house has revealed that property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes due to the fire in the house.