Minor Goes Missing In Puri Sea, Search Operation Underway

Puri: A 13-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in the sea in Puri while bathing on Sunday.

The missing boy hails from Amirpur village under Nawanagar police limits in Buxar district of Bihar.

As per sources, the boy was caught in the strong waves of the sea while bathing and dragged deeper into the sea.

The Fire Service department personnel have launched a rescue operation to trace the victim. The search operation is going on by the lifeguards with the help of Jet Ski. Further details are awaited.