Minor Boy Electrocuted To Death In Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: A minor boy was electrocuted to death in Burupoda village under Hinjili police station limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the boy came in contact with an electric wire while playing outside his house and his hand was burnt. Hearing the screaming, his family members went there and rescued him. They admitted the boy to Hinjilicut sub-division hospital for treatment. There, the boy died during treatment.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station.