Godrej Appliances wins Patent for its Innovative Anti Leak Split Air Conditioner Technology
Mumbai: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, has been granted a patent for its Anti
Leak Technology in Godrej Leak Proof Split Air Conditioners – India’s 1 st and only Split AC that is
designed to address the problem of leaky ACs.
An estimated 85% of AC consumers suffer from leaky ACs at least once in the product's lifetime and
consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. Water dripping from the AC inside the
room is a frustrating experience that can damage the wall spoiling the overall aesthetics of the
room, lead to embarrassment and worse, can also cause short circuits and safety issues. The Anti-
Leak Technology incorporated in Godrej Leak Proof Split ACs aims to offer a solution to combat all
these problems effectively. This AC also offers a host of other advanced features and technologies
such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology, iSense technology, and Inverter technology among
others.
Commenting on this accomplishment, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President –
Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & amp; Boyce said, “Creating patentable innovations requires relentless
ideation, effort, diligent testing and more. We are thrilled that our Anti Leak technology, featured in
our Leak Proof Split ACs, has received this distinction. This patent protects our pioneering efforts and
ensures our technology remains unique. It's a testament to our brand philosophy of ‘Things Made
Thoughtfully’ or ‘Soch Ke Banaya Hai’ and inspires us to keep innovating.”
