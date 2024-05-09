Urvashi Rautela stabs hearts in a beautiful dreamy pink outfit which is a whopping 25 lakhs, we can’t stop crushing

Urvashi Rautela, aka, India’s youngest & highest-paid global superstar to have been featured in Forbes Top 10 boasts of a staggering net worth of over 550 crores. With a huge and incredible Instagram fan following of more than 71.3 million, which is a lot more than the ‘Khan trinity’ of Bollywood and at par with PM Narendra Modi & Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela is certainly rated and loved by everyone as one of the most loved and celebrated and loved personalities in the country. From her multiple Miss Universe conquests to guiding people as a judge and frontline Bollywood superstar, the alluring and charming actress has certainly come a long way forward in her life, all thanks to her discipline, hard work, determination and perseverance.

In today’s time, there’s absolutely no doubt about the fact that Urvashi Rautela is the biggest fashion and vogue icon in the country. Not just in India, the actress has in the mast received tremendous award honours and accolades for her style game in various International forums as well. Well, no wonder that as far as being the OG ‘Fashion Icon’ & ‘Style Icon’ is concerned, nobody in Bollywood deserves these tags better than Urvashi. That’s exactly why it was a no-brainer that she won not one but two special fashion awards in a single night. Urvashi Rautela was the only actress to receive two such special fashion honours in a single night and no wonder, every bit of it is well-deserved. She looked absolutely resplendent and on fire in a beautiful pink, shimmery outfit worth a whopping 25 lakhs that flaunts cuts in the most aesthetic way and well, we are totally drooling. Given the fact that she’s a quintessential natural B-town beauty, she had to put minimalistic efforts in her makeup. Her high-chic swag is something that managed to grab attention and well, no wonder, she’s the go-to diva in the industry at present when it comes to young girls seeking fashion inspiration. Want to check out her beautiful and mesmerizing look which is quite aspirational for the youth? Here’s your golden opportunity –

On the work front, apart from Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Apart from that, she will be seen playing the role of a college politician in the movie titled ‘JNU’. Along with that, she also has a very special music video with Jason Derulo & a lot more. Stay tuned for more updates.