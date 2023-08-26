Miley Cyrus shines light on her past in her new song ‘Used To Be Young’

New York: Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Used To Be Young,’ along with its music video, has been published. The song is profoundly melancholy, with delicate acoustic instrumentation, before cutting to a forceful climax that highlights the character and emotionality of the track. Miley Cyrus described the song as an homage to who we were, are, and will become.

Announcing the song on her Twitter account, Miley wrote, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future.”

“I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley,” she added.

The singer can be seen wearing an outfit inspired by Mickey Mouse, which many think is a tribute to her Disney past. The distressed tank is a Mason Margiela creation for Disney’s 100-year-celebration. The outfit is iconic for Miley’s journey which began with the Disney show Hannah Montana and continues forward, hopefully for years to come.

The song is an emotional tune with touching lyrics that have definitely connected with the people, for the love it received in a day of its release.

In the video of the song, the singer explores her past, mentioning herself, her relations and mistakes. She can be seen wearing the Mickey Mouse tank top with a heart corset. The Hannah Montanna star can be seen in wavy hair and glittery eyeshadow as she sings along with tearful eyes.

In an ABC Special, released before the song’s debut Miley revealed that she got super emotional and actually cried on set.