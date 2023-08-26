US, India Discusses Ways To Promote Trade, Investments

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Saturday discussed ways to promote trade and investments between the two countries.

In a message on social media network X (formerly known as Twitter), Goyal said he held a bilateral meeting with the US counterpart Tai.

“Discussed key bilateral issues of mutual interest and explored ways to give further impetus to the growing India-US partnership through enhanced trade and investments,” he said.

An official has recently said that both countries are looking at ending their last trade dispute related to poultry in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Besides they are also looking at enhancing the partnership by permitting companies in both countries to participate in each others’ government procurement.

In July, India and the US mutually resolved six trade disputes pending at the WTO, in line with the commitment made by the two countries during the US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.