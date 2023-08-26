Former IIC Of Phiringia Police Station, Two Home Guards Booked Over Ganja Transportation Case

Phulbani: Former IIC of Phiringia Police station and two home guards landed in trouble after a case has been registered against them in connection with the viral video showing ganja transportation in police vehicle.

Former IIC Tapan Nahak and home guards Prasant Kumar Patra and Rabindra Nayak have been booked under sections 143, 23, 242, 323, 34, and other relevant sections of IPC.

Meanwhile, Kandhamal Milita Manch announced to withdraw its decision to launch agitation on August 28.

Two home guards have been dismissed from service while the IIC had been transferred to district headquarters initially and finally suspended.

The matter will be probed by DSP (home guard) AK Nayak.

Earlier, locals have set ablaze the police station and vandalised it alleging inaction against the police officials involved in the illegal act.

After repeated protests, rallies, road blockade, the IIC and home guards have been booked.