Orry ‘Heart Broken’ Over Abhishek Kumar’s Ouster From Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Abhishek Kumar, known for his temper, got evicted from Bigg Boss 17. It was Ankita Lokhande who decided to eliminate Abhishek Kumar as he slapped Samarth Jurel amidst an argument. Ankita Lokhande is the captain of the house and she was given the power to decide Abhishek Kumar’s fate. He was asked to leave and the viewers got furious. A lot of stars reacted to Abhishek Kumar’s ouster and took his side calling it unfair. Now, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who had appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17, has reacted to Abhishek Kumar’s exit.

Taking to his social media account, Orry wrote that his heart broke knowing that Abhishek Kumar is no more a part of the game. He also mentioned that he was rooting for him. But Orry managed to find a positive outcome of the same. He wrote that with Abhishek Kumar being out in the real world, he now has more friends to chill with. He wrote, “My heart just broke. I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. (But on the positive side more friends for me in the real world hehehhe glass is always half full hehhehhe).” Well, Orry is known to be best friends in the industry with almost everyone. Guess when inside Bigg Boss 17 house, he made great friends with Abhishek Kumar. Orry’s stay in Bigg Boss 17 house was quite an entertaining one as he had a blast with the contestants. Guess he managed to strike a close bond with Abhishek Kumar.

Apart from Orry, other stars like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and many more reacted to Abhishek Kumar’s exit from Bigg Boss 17. Kishwer Merchant stated that it was also makers’ fault as Samarth Jurel wasn’t stopped and questioned about poking over the last Weekend Ka Vaar.