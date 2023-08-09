Manorama Mohapatra Memorial Hall Inaugurated at Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: The ‘Manorama Mohapatra Memorial Hall’ was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Ravenshaw University, Cuttack amidst much fanfare.

The Chief Guest of the event was \ Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Higher Education Department and Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare while the Guest of Honour was Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson of ‘Mo College Abhijan’.

The other dignitaries of the event were MLA of Choudwar-Cuttack Souvic Biswal, Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Prof. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, Mo College Coordinator Dr. Sibabrata Das and Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra Son of Late Smt. Manorama Mohapatra. The event started with a welcome speech and introduction of the Guests by V.C. Prof. Sanjay Kumar Nayak.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak shared the value Late Dr. Manorama Mohapatra carried throughout her life and her infinite contribution to the institution. Building up the ‘Manorama Mohapatra Memorial Hall’ in collaboration with ‘Mo College Abhijan’ he stated, ‘’Ravenshaw University has shaped many freedom fighters in past. Many great leaders who studied here were part of ‘Kranti Diwas’ as well. Utkalmani Shree Gopabandhu Das’s close ally was Dr.Radhanath Rath and his upbringing has given Odisha one of the most prominent woman leader and literary personality, his daughter Late Smt. Manorama Mohapatra. I am really glad that I am part of this event.”

Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ stated. ‘’She was a guiding light for women’s empowerment. It is indeed a great day & occasion. ’’ He thanked Smt. Shweta Padma Das (daughter) and Shri Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra (Son) of Late Smt. Mohapatra for gracing the occasion by their presence. ‘’A long due dream has been turned into reality today. ‘Manorama Mohapatra Memorial hall’ will be a superlative tribute to Late Smt. Mohapatra who gave voices to the voiceless. She persisted in spite of several challenges.’’ He also focused on her immense contribution to Odisha’s literature and media world .‘’Ravenshaw university is like a gold mine where many leaders, scientists, doctors, poets and authors have passed out as alumni. Let’s remember Smt.Mohapatra who isn’t among us anymore but devoted her complete life to serve the humanity.’’ He added.

Dasnayak urged students and alumni to stay connected with their Alma mater through ‘Mo College Abhijan’ which is a wonderful initiative of state govt. where any alumni can connect with their respective Institutions and develop it in various ways.

MLA of Choudwar-Cuttack Souvic Biswal expressed his happiness over the inauguration of Manorama Memorial Hall. He stated, ‘’Smt.Manorama Mohapatra dedicated her entire life to serve people of Odisha. She contributed immensely and stood whenever people of Odisha faced any disasters, be it flood, fire or cyclones in past. This hall will definitely play a significant role shaping young minds ’’

Late Smt. Manorama Mohapatra’s Daughter Smt.Sweta Padma Das expressed her gratitude to ‘Mo College Abhijan’ in playing the role of a catalyst in building up the hall for the students. Her Brother and son of Smt.Mohapatra, Shri Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra stated, ‘’this hall is the greatest tribute we can offer to our beloved mother. Ravenshaw was the turning point of my mother’s life where she turned a professor from a housewife after being married for 16 long years. My sister pioneered this step with ‘Mo College’ and our whole family is grateful to ‘Mo College’ and Ravenshaw University for honouring her by dedicating this beautiful hall today”

‘Mo College’ Coordinator Sibabrata Das extended the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the event. Many Alumnis, Registrar of Ravenshaw University, Faculties and students in large number were present during the memorable event.