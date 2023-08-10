Ecuador Presidential Candidate Shot Dead Ahead Of Polls

Ecuador: Ecuador presidential candidate and former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio has been shot dead, President Guillermo Lasso said, assuring the murder will not go unpunished. Villavicencio was attacked during a campaign event ahead of the presidential polls scheduled to be held on August 20.

“For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished,” Lasso said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them.” Lasso said he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting.

“The Security Cabinet will meet in a few minutes in Carondelet. I have asked the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint; the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar; the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela; and to the other State authorities to attend this meeting urgently to discuss this fact that has dismayed the country,” Lasso said.

In the purported videos from the campaign event that surfaced on social media, people can be seen taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded, as reported by Reuters.