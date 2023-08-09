International Seminar on People, Culture & Living Heritage at BJB Autonomous College concludes

Bhubaneswar: The valedictory ceremony of the International Seminar on ‘People, Culture and Living Heritage” of BJB Autonomous College was concluded with a great vigour and enthusiasm among all academicians, scholars and students.

In this programme, Principal, Vice-Principal and all distinguished Professors from India and abroad and other invitees from the corporate expressed their opinions and concluding remarks.

Prof. Itishree Padhi, Convenor of this International Seminar stated that it is essential to bring persons, places and objects together for community, peace and harmony, etc. According to her Seminar like this is a beginning to take the thought process ahead.

Smt. Poonam Guha, Director ORMAS appreciated such a grand occasion. She addressed on how the issue of women, the human folk, Health, Education and Livelihood should be equally taken into consideration for the upliftment of people.

Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to Govt of Odisha and Chairman OCAC, focussed on preserving of Culture and Art and how technology can be used as a means to propagate it. He also elaborated on how the technological advancements made today in the field of IT has made people, art & culture widely accessible.

Dr. Sudhanshu K K Mishra, CGM, NABARD shared his experiences on SHG women, entrepreneurs and rural development.

Prof. Anand Singh from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, SA expressed how the theme chosen for the International Seminar on ‘People, Culture and Heritage’ is of utmost relevance world-wide.

Prof. P.C. Joshi, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi addressed vividly on the Indian people, culture and how Indian diversity allows people to live with respect despite of their differences.

Prof. G. M. Khan, Principal congratulated the Departments concerned for having taken up the challenge in successfully organising the international seminar for academic deliberation on ‘People, Culture and Living Heritage’.

Dr. Madhubrata Satpathy, Vice Principal extended her heartiest thanks to all the invited dignitaries, participants, the organising committee and others who made the International Seminar a grand success.