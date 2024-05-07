Rs 6 Lakh Seized From Car In Jharsuguda, Probe On

Jharsuguda: Police seized Rs 6 lakh from a car in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Monday and detained one person in this connection.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops intercepted the car in which the money was being carried from Jharsuguda to Brajarajnagar. The police detained the person, named Suresh Kanta who was travelling in the car.

The police could not get a satisfactory answer from Suresh. So, he was detained. The entire amount has been seized.