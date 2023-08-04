Managing Committee of Puri Srimandir recommends opening of Ratna Bhandar

Puri: The Managing Committee of Puri Srimandir has recommended opening of Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) during next year Rath Yatra, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma. A high-level team led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court will supervise the opening of Ratna Bhandar, added the Puri Collector.

The decision was taken after the ASI shot a letter to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) requesting permission to conduct a survey of the Ratna Bhandar.

Verma said, “The ASI had issued a letter to the Chief Administrator of the SJTA to inspect the Ratna Bhandar. They requested to inspect the Bhandar during Rath Yatra when the Lords are out on their nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha Temple.”

“After a detailed discussion, the managing committee agreed to send a recommendation letter to the State government to allow the ASI to inspect the Ratna Bhandar during the next Rath Yatra. Meanwhile, a technical committee will be formed which will include members of the managing committee, some servitors, and members of the ASI which will use modern survey mechanisms to assess the condition of the outer Ratna Bhandar. The ASI will present the report of the inspection in the next managing committee meeting,” he added.

“The Managing Committee also agreed upon to request the State government to constitute a high-level committee with a retired Supreme Court justice to supervise the whole operation of reopening and repair of the inner Ratna Bhandar,” Verma said.