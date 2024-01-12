Man Kills Self After Quarrel With Mother In Cuttack

Cuttack: A person committed suicide following an altercation with his mother in Kantapada village under Olatpur police station in Cuttack district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Alok Sahu.

As per reports, Alok had a quarrel with his mother over some issues, following which he killed himself. His body was found hanging inside his house.

The police on receiving information, reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. A suicide note has also been recovered near the body. Police has started investigation based on the suicide note.