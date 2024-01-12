National Youth Day 2024: Date, theme, history and significance

New Delhi: National Youth Day or Yuva Divas is observed on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. The day is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in the country.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, into an affluent Bengali family in Calcutta (now Kolkata). He was one of the eight children of Vishwanath Dutta and Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

Also, he played a key role in introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

The National Youth Day celebrates his ideas on how the youth in India should work hard and contribute to the country’s overall development.

History and Significance

In 1984, the Government of India decided to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as the National Youth Day.

Since then, the day has been celebrated every year to inspire the youth with Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, way of life, and thoughts.

On this occasion, several programmes are organised in different parts of the country, including at the centres of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

At schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, events like debates, competitions, and seminars are held on this day.