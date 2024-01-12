Houthi warns US, UK after airstrikes

Yemen: The United States and the United Kingdom will have to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences, deputy foreign minister of the rebel group Houthi-led Yemen, Hussein al-Ezzi, said, as cited by CNN, in response to the targeted strikes by both the American and British militaries.

“Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes, and America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression,” al-Ezzi said.

Abdul Salam Jahaf, a senior Houthi member, said the Iran-backed group had initiated retaliatory assaults on the US and UK warships deployed in the Red Sea.

Both US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a clear message against the rebel group’s attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which forms a crucial part of trade between the West and the East, said the strikes on Houthis was to ensure “freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade” and safeguard military, civilian marines and partners in the region.