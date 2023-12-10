Man Killed in Honeybee Attack in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A 55-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a swarm of honey bees at Barimunda Chhak near Chatiguda village under Dabugaon police station in Nabarangpur.

The deceased identified as Ratan Kalar hailed from Bakadabeda village in the district. The locals rushed him to the Umerkote Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

As per reports, on Sunday, Ratan was travelling to Dabugaon by his bike. At Barimunda chhak, a swarm of honey bees attacked him. As a result, he fell off his bike sustaining fatal injuries and succumbed to death.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after his death. People have urged the local authorities to provide government assistance to the bereaved family.