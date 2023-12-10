Sonakshi Sinha Shares Cute Birthday Post For Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a cute video on the occasion of her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday. In the video, the actress can be seen sharing some adorable moments with him. Sonakshi also made her relationship with Zaheer official with the ‘self explanatory’ note that she shared with the video.

Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, “The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero ❤️💃🏻🤗🎂”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are often spotted together at various functions and events, but the actors never made their relationship official and maintained the status of friends. They recently made an appearance together at the wedding reception party of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Seygal.