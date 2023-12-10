Forest Ranger Succumbs To Tusker Attack In Kalahandi

Narla: A forest ranger was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Narla range in Kalahandi district on Sunday. The deceased ranger has been identified as Prashant Pal.

According to reports, an elephant herd had strayed in the farmlands close to Jampadar village.

On getting information from the villagers, forest ranger, Prashant Pal along with a squad reached the scene to drive the elephant herd away from the human settlement.

While the forest personnel were driving the pachyderms back into the forest, a tusker suddenly attacked Pal and trampled him.

He was rescued and admitted to District Headquarters Hospital at Bhawanipatna in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

