Man Killed As Bike Dashes Into Truck In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A bike rider was killed as he lost control and dashed the vehicle into a parked truck on the National Highway 26 near Chancher village under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Samanta Pattnaik of Salepada village under Narla police station in the district.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while the bike rider was on his way to Kesinga from Bhawanipatna. Being unconscious, he crashed his bike into a hyva truck which was parked on the road. As a result, he died on the spot.

On receiving the information, the Utkela police station in charge reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.