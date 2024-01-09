TATA Group to Make Two Taj Branded Resorts in Lakshadweep

Mumbai: Tata Group’s hospitality arm, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has announced its plan to develop two Taj-branded resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep, India’s smallest union territory.

The venture, according to reports, is a testament to the group’s commitment to sustainable development and eco-tourism. “The Greenfield projects are slated to open in 2026, and will be developed by IHCL,” the company said.

“We see significant potential in Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and coral reefs set amongst the Arabian Sea,” IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said while announcing the signing of resorts last year. “The two world-class Taj resorts will attract international as well as national travellers,” he added according to Business Today.

Lakshadweep has several popular tourist spots that may include Agatti, Bangaram, Kadmath, Kavaratti, Minicoy, and Suheli, among others. And, Kadmat is one of the most attractive dive centers in India. Taj at Suheli will consist 110 rooms that will be including 60 villas on the beach and 50 water villas, according to Indian Hotels Company. A coral island with a large lagoon, Kadmat Island, also known as Cardamom Island, is a marine protected area with seagrass beds.

The Taj Hotel at Kadmat will include 75 beach villas and 35 water villas. Lakshadweep has gained huge popularity for its scenic beauty, beaches, coral reefs, and lagoons. “It is a haven for water sports including scuba diving, windsurfing, snorkelling, surfing, water skiing, and yachting,” said Indian Hotels Company.

IHCL, which is India’s largest hospitality company, said that the signing reflects its commitment to innovation and its pioneering spirit that has put destinations like Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, and Andamans on the global tourist map.