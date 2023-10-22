Man Killed, Another Critical In Murderous Attack

Berhampur: A man was killed while another person sustained critical injuries in a murderous attack by miscreants near Badarampalli village under Khallikote block of Ganjam district, last night.

The deceased was identified as K Padma Reddy of Komanda village. The injured one, identified as Nrusinghanath Panda of Gudijhara village, was undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

According to reports, the two were returning home from Purushottampur in an auto-rickshaw, during which a group of unidentified miscreants attacked the duo with sharp weapons.

Panda was later shifted to the MKCG Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Police have recovered the body and started an investigation into the incident.