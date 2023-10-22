Depression over westcentral BoB likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past three hours over the same region, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

As per IMD, the depression now lies centered some 610 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 760 km south of Digha (West Bengal), and 980 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is likely to further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours, then recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent three days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts.

Uma Shankar Das, IMD Scientist in Bhubaneswar today informed that the low-pressure system has intensified into a deep depression and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression. Similarly, it will further intensify into a ‘cyclonic storm’.