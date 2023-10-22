Israel Hits West Bank Mosque For Executing ‘Terror Attacks’

Israel: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) early Sunday morning confirmed striking a Mosque in a city in the occupied West Bank saying that the compound was being used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists as a “command centre” to plan attacks against civilians. IDF said it carried out airstrike with Israeli Security Agency (ISA), better known as Shin Bet. According to the Times of Israel, the agencies said in a joint statement that they had received intelligence input that the cell at the mosque was used by terrorists.

“The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians,” the Israeli military said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. It also shared images of the centre with guns, CCTV and other materials as evidence to prove that it was being used by terrorists.

On the other hand, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ claims that the Jewish nation was not ready to accept two additional hostages, after releasing the American mother and daughter. In a brief statement, the Israeli PM’s office rejected Hamas’ statement as “propaganda”.

“We will not relate to mendacious propaganda by Hamas. We will continue to do everything necessary to bring all the captives and missing back home,” the PM’s office said in a post on X.