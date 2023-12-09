Man beheads wife, carries head to police station in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident in Nayagarh district, a man beheaded his wife suspecting infidelity and after murdering his wife he walked with her severed head to the police station and surrendered on Saturday.

According to reports, the accused Arjun Bagh (35) of Bidapaju village quarrelled with his wife Dharitri this evening over some issue. In a fit of rage, Bagh chopped his wife’s head with an axe.

After killing his wife in cold blood, Bagh put the severed head in a bag and reached the police station to surrender. He also confessed that he took the extreme step suspecting his wife’s fidelity.

A daily labourer, Arjun and his wife Dharitri, were staying with their 4-year-old son and the couple were blessed with a baby girl three months ago. However, suspected infidelity made their relationship bitter leading to frequent quarrels.