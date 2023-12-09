12 Odia Women Achievers Conferred With Devi Awards

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the indomitable spirit of women, The New Indian Express on Saturday honoured 12 independent Odia women with the prestigious Devi Awards in different fields for their works which have had a positive impact on society.

Writer and educationist Susmita Bagchi, agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak, textile designer and researcher Pankaja Sethi, social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra, educationist Dr Mona Lisa Bal, filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai, writer & weaver Sukanti Meher, Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award winner for 2022 Dr Gayatribala Panda, Sabai craft artisan Ramita Singh, bureaucrat Aboli Sunil Naravane and directors of Mayurbhanj-based Belgadia Palace Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo, were conferred with the Devi Awards.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi presented the awards at the 25th edition of the Devi Awards held at the Mayfair Convention in the city. The event also witnessed a Chhau performance ‘The War Dance’ showcased by young artists from Mayurbhanj and an engaging session between Bedi and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

Educationist Dr Mona Lisa Bal receives Devi Award

Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KiiT International School & Executive Director of Pragativadi, was conferred with the Devi Awards for exceptional academic leadership qualities with research-based learning programmes to create a conscious inclusive meaningful educational space in a K 12 school. For the promotion of inclusive quality education for disabled children, the Special Education Needs Department of KIIT International School has created a pool of trained teachers for special children.

Dr Bal envisions a Centre for Disability Studies, with internationally acclaimed experts which will be the first of its kind in Eastern India.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KIIT International School, emphasised the need for an Inclusive Education and said that they are now mainstreaming around 250 children with special needs.