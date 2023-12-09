Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop Unveiled

Acer announced the new Nitro V 16 (ANV16-41) gaming laptop, built for casual players looking for a well-balanced device with modern features and more. The latest Nitro V laptop is powered by the new AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors with Ryzen™ AI technology built in and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5[[i]]to deliver versatile performance, long-lasting battery life, and AI-powered technologies. Even in the heat of battle, the Nitro V 16 stays cool through innovative thermals highlighted by a dual fan system and keeps users at the center of the action with stunningly immersive visuals.

“Acer and AMD continue to collaborate in bringing AI-backed gaming experiences with the latest Nitro laptop powered by the new AMD Ryzen8040 Series processors,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “Combined with fast refresh rate display options, enhanced features, and loads of improvements across the board, the Nitro V 16 brings an exciting new AI-ready gaming laptop to the table for all types of gamers.”

Seamless Gaming Experiences with AMD Ryzen 8040 Series Processors

The Nitro V 16 delivers performance and efficiency for gaming or work with up to the new AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Processors at the helm. Leveraging its ‘Zen 4’ core architecture design, gamers can relish reliable speeds when streaming or gaming and go further with long-lasting battery life developed from smart battery optimizations and third-generation power management features (PMF). The Windows 11 gaming laptop also produces smooth, AI-enhanced visuals on ray-traced games and applications with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX4060 Laptop GPUs and DLSS 3.5 technology. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games and applications, including blockbuster games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. With up to 32 GB of DRR55600RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, on top of a cutting-edge dual fan cooling system, the Nitro V 16 is well-equipped to take on heavy gameplay and data transfers.

Offering Everything You Need and More

Featuring 16-inch WQXGA or WUXGA display options with 165 Hz refresh rates and 3 ms response times, the Nitro V 16 showcases fluid visuals with minimal ghosting and screen tearing for blur-free gaming sessions. Gamers will have the competitive edge as they can see and hear every detail thanks to the panel’s 16:10 wide aspect ratio, plus its speakers with DTS X: Ultra for crystal-clear audio. A suite of AI-enabled features can also be maximized when streaming or video chatting with the webcam’s AI-supported Acer PurifiedView™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™2.0 featuring three microphones with AI noise reduction technology.

Players can monitor device performance and temperature using the NitroSense utility app with one click of the dedicated NitroSense key. Accessory gamers will also appreciate the Nitro V 16’s full range of peripheral and connectivity ports, including a full-function USB4 Type C, two USB 3 ports (one which allows for offline charging), an HDMI port, microSD card reader, and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E. Lastly, the laptop also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass so users can enjoy the latest titles with fellow gamers on PC.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro V 16 (ANV16-41) will be available in North America in March 2024, starting at USD 999.99, and in EMEA in April 2024, starting at EUR 1199.Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.