Man Accused Of Mother-In-Law’s Murder In Chennai, Arrested From Odisha’s Berhampur After 28 Yrs

Berhampur: A man identified as Harihar Patajoshi of Berhampur, who was charged with the murder of his mother-in-law in Chennai, has been arrested after evading arrest for the last 28 years.

A team of Chennai Police had met Berhampur SP and a team was formed under the leadership of the Gosainuagaon police station IIC to nab the accused.

According to reports, Harihar had allegedly attacked his wife Indira, mother-in-law Rama, and brother-in-law during his stay in Chennai. After Rama succumbed to the fatal attack, a murder case in this connection was registered against Harihar. Since then the accused has been on the run for the past 28 years.

Harihar had fallen in love with Indira while working at a company in Chennai in 1994. Later, both of them tied the nuptial knot in July 1994. However, both started parted ways after a few months of their marriage and had applied for divorce.

On August 9, 1998, Harihar allegedly stormed into the house of Indira and attacked her mother and brother. Harihar then fled to Surat and later returned to Odisha. He married another woman in 2001 in Aska.

After then the accused worked as a manager at various companies in Kendrapara and Berhampur. Fearing arrest, he frequently kept changing his place of stay. Though Chennai Police had made multiple times, the accused managed to give a slip.

However, his luck ran out last night when a team of Chennai Police apprehended him from the railway station while he was attempting to flee again.