CM Naveen Accepts Invitation for Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday accepted the invitation for the inauguration ceremony of the Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri.

A 50-member delegation comprising members of the Srimandir Management Committee, senior sevayats, officials of SJTA and district administration met the Chief Minister and traditionally invited him.

On reaching Bhubaneswar, the delegation first invited Lord Lingaraj and then reached Naveen Niwas to hand over the invitation card to the Chief Minister for the inauguration ceremony of the Srimandir Parikrama project.

The Chief Minister thanked the delegation for the invitation and offered rice and betel nuts to the temple.

The sevayats expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the Srimandir Parikrama project and the development of Puri City.

They also thanked 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian for his hard work on the Parikrama project.

Pandian said that the Srimandir Parikrama project has become possible due to the sacrifice of the people of Puri and Sevayats. “Everyone will remember your extraordinary sacrifice forever”, he told the sevayats.

The 5T Chairman also narrated his personal experience of how during the work of the Parikrama project, many difficulties were overcome by the blessings of the Lord and the work was progressing smoothly.