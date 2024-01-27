Makers Of ‘Kanguva’ Unveil Ruthless, Powerful First Look Of Bobby Deol As Mighty Udhiran

The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating promo teaser of the film on the special occasion of the star’s birthday and raised the bar of excitement. To keep the excitement parameters rising the makers have now finally revealed the first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran who is an antagonist.

The makers have shared the raw, rustic, and powerful first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran on the occasion of his birthday. Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain indeed guarantees a lot of thrill in the film. As the makers shared the poster, they further jotted down the caption,

“Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable🗡️

Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir✨

#Kanguva 🦅 #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol”

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

The World of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. The work of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Suriya recently finished his part of the shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani as the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star casts of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024. The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavour to the excitement of actor Suriya fans.