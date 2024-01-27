Kejriwal Says BJP Contacted 7 AAP MLAs To Topple Delhi Govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP recently contacted seven AAP MLAs and told them that he would be arrested and the MLAs would be lured into the BJP very soon. In an X post, Kejriwal said that the BJP has confirmed having contacted 21 MLAs, who would be paid Rs 25 crore to fight polls on BJP tickets.

In his post, Kejriwal said that the AAP is aware of the BJP having contacted just seven MLAs who quoted a BJP leader as saying: “We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break away the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. We are talking to others as well. We will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore each and contest the elections on BJP ticket.”

“Although the BJP claims that it has contacted 21 MLAs, as per our information, the party has contacted only 7 MLAs so far and all of them have refused. This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi,” Kejriwal’s post added.

He further said that in the last nine years, the BJP has hatched many conspiracies to topple the AAP government, but did not get any success. “God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs stand strong together. This time also these people [BJP] will fail in their nefarious intentions,” he said.

Speaking on the allegation, Delhi Minister Atishi said, “BJP has started ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. Seven MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each… Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected… Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples…”