Seat talks with allies ‘without delay’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress announced on Thursday that long-awaited seat-sharing talks with partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will start without any delay and whenever allies are ready, according “top priority” to an issue that is expected to be fractious and see protracted negotiations.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who heads the five-member national alliance panel, also said that the seat talks would be held on a state-by-state basis depending of the allies’ situation in a particular province.

”We are fully aware that we have to do it (negotiations) quickly. It is our top priority. There will be no delay. As soon as other political parties get ready, we are start talks with them at their convenient time. It is important to discuss one the basis of states as different parties have different situations in the states,” Wasnik said.

Party insiders pointed out that an early start for talks would be important as the Congress faces major hurdles in stitching an alliance in some states, particularly in Punjab and West Bengal. In both states, the Congress unit is averse to an alliance with the ruling parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

Negotiations with the Samajwadi Party can also be complicated after the Congress refused to accommodate the party in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh elections.

The seat-sharing agreement is seen as the most crucial aspect of the INDIA arrangement, especially after several opposition leaders stressed on the importance of ensuring a one-on-one battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 polls.