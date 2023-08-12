Lift Irrigation Dy Executive Engineer arrested on bribery charges

Angul: Odisha vigilance on Friday caught a Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) of Lift Irrigation Department in Angul while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused engineer, Sarat Kumar Pradhan was nabbed by the vigilance after one Shrikant Dehury, a contractor from Khilari village in the district landed at the vigilance office with a complaint that Pradhan was demanding bribe to pass the electrical estimate of two lift irrigation projects.

The entire bribe money of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the possession of Pradhan.

Pradhan was later arrested and will be forwarded to court.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.27 dated 11.08.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.