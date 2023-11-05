Leopard Spreading Havoc In Nuapada Captured

Nuapada: A leopard that had reportedly killed a woman and a minor boy in Nuapada district was captured by Forest Department personnel, last night.

The animal was caged at Kodapali in Dharma Bandha area under Sadar Forest Range in the district.

According to reports, locals spotted the leopard on a building in the locality and informed Forest Department. Subsequently, a five-member team of the department reached the spot and installed the cage to trap the big cat.

However, the local people lost their cool and allegedly attacked the wild animal with sticks after it was caged. The forest department officials tried their best to pacify the people and shift the injured wild animal to Sadar range office at around 1 pm.As per Khariar Division DFO, the health of the leopard has deteriorated and it will soon be treated by a veterinary team.Following its treatment, the big cat will be shifted either to Nandankanan Zoo or any other forest as per the order of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), official sources said.