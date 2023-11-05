Elvish Yadav To File Defamation Case Against Maneka Gandhi In Snake Venom Case

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all started after politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused the YouTuber of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, Yadav has now also threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. In one of his recent vlogs, Elvishblamed the politician for spoiling his image and argued that the truth will be out soon.

Elvish yadav confirms that he will file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi and his Ngo 🙏. STOP DEFAMING ELVISH #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/DK9Q3gBpZr — Rudra 🚩 (@rudrastics) November 4, 2023

“I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected,” he said in Hindi as quoted by E-Times.

“Those who are watching please don’t judge me on this basis of this. Please wait. When the Police investigation starts I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that also,” the YouTuber added.

This is not the first time that Elvish Yadav has talked about the case. On Friday too, he issued a video clarification and claimed that all allegations against him are baseless and devoid of proof. “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai,” he said.