BTS fans are emotional as RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook click adorable pictures at GOLDEN’s private listening party

Seoul: BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared sweet and loving pictures of them attending the maknae’s GOLDEN private listening party on November 4, 2023. Jungkook became the seventh and final member of BTS to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. To celebrate his achievement, he threw a private listening party.

OMG Vminkook and Namjoon 😭 pic.twitter.com/Udlqqgqlmk — Sethy⁷ (@KnjMyLife) November 4, 2023

Details of the party, such as the venue, guest list, and insider details have yet to be made public. However, it is known that BTS members RM, Jimin, and V took to their personal Instagram to share Polaroid pictures of them interacting at the listening party.

BTS members RM, Jimin, and V’s sneak peek into Jungkook’s private GOLDEN listening party turned out to be an unexpected yet happy surprise for ARMYs. The group’s oldest members Jin, SUGA, and J-hope are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Thus, ARMYs are happy to see Jungkook’s other older brothers shower their love and support for their golden maknae.RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook surprised fans with sweet Polaroid photos showcasing their ever-lasting bond, friendship, and brotherhood. ARMYs were delighted to know that RM, Jimin, and V were in attendance to cheer for Jungkook.Eagle-eyed fans noticed mysterious fingers sticking out in the Polaroid images shared by the members. They wondered if Jin, SUGA, and J-hope quietly attended Jungkook’s listening party or if it was just RM and the maknae line members.