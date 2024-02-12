Leopard Hide Seized In Kandhamal, One Held

Kandhamal: The Special Task Force officials seized a leopard skin at Dasingbadi Ghati under Daringbadi Police Station in Kandhamal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Gheneswar Pradhan (35) of Gohibadi village under Dasingbadi Police Station in Kandhamal district.

Based on intelligence, the team of STF conducted a raid in that area with the help of Kandhamal Forest Officials as well as Kandhamal Police regarding dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals. During the raids, the team apprehended the accused.

During the search one Leopard Skin, one country-made pistol and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such Leopard Skin and country-made pistol, for which he has been arrested.

He will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Daringbadi Dist. Kandhamal. In this connection STF PS Case No.05 dated 12.02.2024 U/s 379/411 IPC r/w. Sec. 25 Arms Act, 1959 &. Sec.51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.

The skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. The seized country-made pistol will be sent to SFSL, Rasulgarh for ballistic examination. Further investigation into this matter is underway.