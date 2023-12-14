Caught On Camera: Wild Bears Trespass Into House In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Three wild bears broke into a house in MV 7 village under Sadar block in Malkangiri district late on Wednesday night. The entire scene was captured on CCTV camera.

As per reports, three bears were spotted entering the house of one Arun Dewan in the village by scaling the boundary in search of food. They left the house on their own a few hours later.

It is worth mentioning that, after deforestation, the wild bears are often seen roaming in that area.