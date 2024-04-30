Hombale Films & Rishab Shetty All Set To Recreate Devine Magic Of ‘Kantara’ With One Of The Biggest Set In Kundapur Town In Costal Region Of Konkan

Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production house in Indian cinema. While the leading production house has boomed the Indian cinema with their blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, their next biggest project, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, is hugely awaited by the fans and the audiences.

With every update rolling out from the film, the excitement among the masses is building. In a recent exciting update, it has been revealed that the full-fledged schedule of the film is set to kick-start this week with a 20-day schedule. In the schedule, the team will film the important portions in forests, and they will be shot against the beautiful coastal setting of Kundapura, matching it to the film’s narrative.

A massive set of 200×200 feet has been built, and 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with stunt masters, have been hired to build Kundapura. Besides this, the finalized actors are going through rigorous training sessions before the sets.

Talking about the other details, the film is directed by Rishab Shetty who is also headlining the film as a lead while the music is been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography

It can’t be denied that the first film in the franchise, ‘Kantara: A Legend’, gave audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience with a rich divine experience like never before. The theatrical experience etched a place in the audience’s heart and memory, and when Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced the prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, the excitement to watch another divine theatrical experience skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.